PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment on June 20: Why INR 2,000 May Not Reach Some Farmers and How To Complete E-KYC

The Central Government will release the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on June 20, transferring INR 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

However, not all beneficiaries may receive the installment. The Ministry of Agriculture has clarified that farmers who have not completed their mandatory e-KYC process could face delays in receiving the payment. Additionally, beneficiaries whose Aadhaar cards are not linked to their bank accounts may also see their installment withheld. PM Kisan 23rd Installment: Who Will Receive INR 2,000 Benefit and Who May Miss Out.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of INR 6,000 annually in three equal installments of INR 2,000 each.

How to Complete PM Kisan e-KYC Online

All registered PM-KISAN beneficiaries must complete e-KYC to continue receiving benefits under the scheme. Farmers can complete the process online using OTP authentication or visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric verification.

To complete OTP-based e-KYC:

Visit the official PM-KISAN website. Click on the 'e-KYC' option on the homepage. Enter your Aadhaar number and click 'Search'. Verify the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Once verified, the e-KYC process will be completed successfully.

Farmers are advised to complete the process before the installment release date to avoid any disruption in receiving the financial assistance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).