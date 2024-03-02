Aurangabad, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Saturday. The PM unveiled the projects at an official function in Ratanwa village. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union ministers were among those present at the programme. ‘Hum Idhar Gayab Ho Gaye The’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says ‘Will Not Go Here and There’ As PM Narendra Modi Laughs in Aurangabad (Watch Video)

This is Modi's first visit to Bihar since the BJP-led NDA returned to power in the state after CM Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), dumped the Mahagathbandhan. Addressing the programme, Kumar told the prime minister that he would remain in the NDA forever. Modi unveiled national highway projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, which will be constructed parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu. PM Modi in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crores in Krishnanagar (Watch Video)

He dedicated to the nation three railway projects, which include the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a 26-km-long new line between Bandhua and Paimar. The PM also inaugurated 12 projects worth over 2,190 crore under the Namami Gange scheme. These include sewerage treatment plants in Patna, Sonepur, Naugachia, and Chapra. He also laid the foundation stone of Unity Mall in Patna, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, and provide a boost to the 'One District, One Product' project.