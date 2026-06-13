PM Modi France Visit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lands in Nice for Bilateral Talks With President Emmanuel Macron (See Pics)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Nice, France, on Saturday, kicking off a high-stakes, multi-city European tour aimed at deepening India's strategic, economic, and technological ties. Taking to social media platform X shortly after his arrival, the Prime Minister confirmed that his visit will span three major French destinations—Nice, Evian, and Paris—before heading to Slovakia. The tour features a robust schedule of bilateral and multilateral engagements designed to boost diplomatic friendships with key global development partners.

Focus on 'Bharat Innovates' and Macron Bilateral

The immediate focus of the visit centers on Sunday, June 14, when Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting follows the elevation of the India-France bilateral relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump to Meet at G7 Summit in France on June 17.

A central highlight of the Nice itinerary is the joint inauguration of 'Bharat Innovates 2026' at the Palais des Expositions de Nice. Spearheaded by the Union Ministry of Education, this maiden initiative showcases India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem to international markets. The event brings together 120 Indian innovators, 15 higher education institutions, and over 500 global venture capitalists, corporations, and industry CEOs.

The signature platform focuses on 13 critical sectors, including semiconductors, space technology, advanced computing, biotechnology, and healthcare. It marks a significant milestone in the ongoing India-France Year of Innovation.

Multilateral Engagements: The G7 Summit in Evian

Following the initial engagements in Nice and a subsequent state visit to Slovakia from June 14 to 16, Prime Minister Modi will return to France for the second leg of his trip. He will arrive in Evian to participate as an invited partner country in the 52nd G7 Summit, scheduled for June 16 and 17. PM Modi's Vision Provides Shield of Economic Security to Farmers in Gujarat with Record MSP Procurement.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in France

Je viens d’atterrir à Nice. Outre Nice, cette visite en France comprend des programmes à Évian et à Paris. Elle sera marquée par des rencontres bilatérales et multilatérales, visant à renforcer les liens d’amitié de l’Inde avec ses partenaires clés en matière de développement.… pic.twitter.com/hB9zCWoWoZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2026

At the summit, the Prime Minister will engage with the world’s leading industrial economies and global leaders on pressing international matters. Key areas of discussion include building new global partnerships, driving balanced and sustainable economic growth, and managing the international rollout of artificial intelligence (AI). This marks India’s 13th participation at the G7 Summit and represents Prime Minister Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the forum, underscoring New Delhi’s position as a prominent voice for the Global South.

Deepening the Digital Blueprint in Paris

The final leg of the official tour brings the Prime Minister to Paris on June 18 for further bilateral meetings. While in the French capital, Modi will attend the VivaTech Summit, recognized as Europe's largest digital and startup exhibition. India, which has long-standing ties with the tech convention, features the largest pavilion at the event this year. Both Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are expected to jointly visit the Indian pavilion to spotlight emerging tech collaborations. Before concluding his trip, the Prime Minister will also address and interact with members of the Indian diaspora residing in Paris.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).