New Delhi, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 16th instalment of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to Maharashtra farmers at a public programme in Yavatmal on February 28 and dedicate to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 4900 crore in the state, the PMO announced on Monday. The Prime Minister will also disburse 2nd and 3rd instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about Rs 3,800 crore which will benefit about 88 lakh farmers across Maharashtra. The scheme provides an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra.

Besides, the Prime Minister will disburse Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. This amount is additional to the Revolving fund provided by the Government of India under National rural livelihood Mission (NRLM). Revolving Fund (RF) is given to SHGs to promote lending of money within SHGs by rotational basis and increase annual income of poor households by promoting women led micro enterprises at village level. With the release of this installment under the PM-KISAN scheme, an amount of more than Rs 3 lakh crore, has now been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers’ families directly into their account. PM Narendra Modi Says 'Today Is a Historic Day for Our Railways!'; Here's Why

Prime Minister will initiate distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra. This is yet another step to reach out to beneficiaries of welfare schemes so as to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of 100 per cent saturation of all government schemes. Prime Minister will also launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra. The scheme envisages the construction of a total 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26. Prime Minister will transfer the first instalment of Rs 375 crore to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the Yojana.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to nation multiple irrigation projects benefiting Marathwada and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. These projects are developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 2,750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY). PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple rail projects worth more than Rs. 1300 crore in Maharashtra. The projects include Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project). The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development. PM Narendra Modi Virtually Inaugurates, Dedicates to Nation Over 2000 Railway Infrastructure Projects Worth Around Rs 41,000 Crore (Watch Video)

Prime Minister will also virtually flag off two train service during the programme. This includes train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha; and train service connecting Amalner and New Ashti. This new train service will help improve rail connectivity and benefit students, traders and daily commuters of the region. Besides, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation several projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra. The projects include four laning of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930; road upgradation projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora. These projects will improve connectivity, reduce travel time and boost socio-economic development in the region. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.

