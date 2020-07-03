Leh, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh’s Nimu area. During his address, PM Modi hailed the bravery of 14 Corps soldiers and paid tributes to the 20 Indian troops martyred in Galwan clash. He said that the bravery and dedication of Indian troops are unparalleled.

PM Modi said, “The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength.” He added, “The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech:

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers in Nimoo, Ladakh https://t.co/LCa8oWxL39 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Taking a dig at China, the Prime Minister said that bravery is a pre-requisite for peace, and those who are weak can never initiate peace. PM Modi, lauding the bravery of Indian soldiers, stated, “Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity.”

On Friday, the Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

