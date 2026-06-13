PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump to Meet at G7 Summit in France on June 17

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, June 17, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France. Senior U.S. administration and White House officials confirmed the upcoming engagement, marking the first direct interaction between the two leaders since February 2025 in Washington, D.C.

The meeting comes during Prime Minister Modi’s multi-day visit to Europe, which includes a G7 participation segment spanning June 16 and 17. India is attending the summit as an invitee nation, representing its eighth consecutive appearance at the annual gathering of advanced economies. ‘I Am a Big Fan of PM Narendra Modi, India Can Count on Me’, Says US President Donald Trump During Live Video Call at Delhi Event.

While official sources have not finalized the precise scheduling constraints, the talks are highly anticipated as an opportunity to address critical facets of the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Chief among the discussion items is the ongoing negotiation of a bilateral trade pact, which both nations have been working to advance over the past year.

The dialogue is also expected to touch upon pressing regional and global security matters. Officials indicate that the leaders will review geopolitical developments, including the ongoing West Asia crisis and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Furthermore, recent security incidents involving attacks on oil tankers carrying Indian sailors off the Oman Coast have added immediate operational relevance to the bilateral security overview.

For President Trump, the meeting with Modi forms part of a packed diplomatic itinerary at the summit. White House officials noted that the U.S. President is also slated to hold individual sessions with leaders from Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and host nation France, alongside a scheduled working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Donald Trump Congratulates PM Narendra Modi on Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister, Says ‘Strong, Wise Man’.

Beyond bilateral trade, the broader U.S. agenda for the G7 interactions focuses heavily on economic resilience. U.S. representatives stated that Trump intends to raise issues regarding global supply chain security, specifically regarding critical minerals essential for advanced technologies. Discussions on illegal migration, economic growth, and international artificial intelligence (AI) governance are also expected.

Before arriving at the G7 venue in Evian, Prime Minister Modi commenced his trip with diplomatic stops in Nice to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, followed by an official state visit to the Slovak Republic. Upon concluding his G7 commitments on June 17, Modi is expected to travel to Paris for the VivaTech Summit and to engage with the Indian diaspora before returning to New Delhi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).