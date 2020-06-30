New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation, spoke about coronavirus pandemic and listed his government's initiatives that benefitted the people. In his address, PM Narendra Modi also announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November 30. "PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November. The extension will cost over Rs 90,000 crore," the Prime Minister said.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said carelessness is being shown by some people since the government announced relaxations as part of the Unlock 1. "Ever since Unlock 1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds," he said. Unlock 2 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Night Curfew Timing Changed, Schools Kept Shut; What Is Allowed and What is Prohibited Till July 31, See Full List.

"During the lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so," he added. The Prime Minister asked people to be extra cautious as Monsoon has entered the country, adding that no one is above the law and everyone must follow precautionary measures.

"We are entering Unlock 2 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves," he said. PM Narendra Modi said the timely imposition of lockdown and other steps helped save lives. "In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role," he said.

Full Address of PM Narendra Modi to The Nation:

PM Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, starting from March 25, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, which was supposed on end on April 14, was then extended till May 3. Two days before the lockdown was to end, another extension was announced till May 17. This time, a number of relaxations were also announced. The lockdown was further extended till May 30.

Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones, namely Unlock 1, and restricted lockdown and stringent restrictions to containment zones till June 30. Ahead of PM Modi's address, the MHA announced the guidelines for Unlock 2.0, which it said will be in force till July 31. Almost all activities are being allowed outside the containment zones, save a few like functioning of schools and colleges and international travel, among others.

