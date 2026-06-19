PM Narendra Modi Gifts Traditional 'Thekua' to Slovak Parliament Speaker Richard Raši During Historic Slovakia Visit

In a gesture showcasing India's rich regional culinary heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Thekua, a traditional sweet snack from the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand, to the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Raši. The exchange took place in Bratislava during the Prime Minister's high-profile diplomatic tour of Europe, which marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the nation gained independence in 1993.

The gift reflects PM Modi’s ongoing diplomatic strategy of using regional Indian delicacies and craftsmanship to foster cultural connections with global leaders. By presenting Thekua to Speaker Raši, the Prime Minister highlighted the distinct flavors of eastern India on an international platform, turning a local festive staple into a token of bilateral goodwill. PM Modi Conferred Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour; Om Birla, BJP Leaders Congratulate Prime Minister.

Thekua holds deep cultural and religious significance in India, particularly during Chhath Puja, an ancient Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun God. Prepared primarily as a sacred offering (Prasad), the snack is celebrated for its simple, wholesome ingredients. It is made by mixing wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee (clarified butter), which is then pressed into intricate wooden molds and deep-fried to achieve a crisp, cookie-like texture.

Beyond its religious roots, Thekua is recognized for its longevity, boasting a remarkably long shelf life without artificial preservatives. This characteristic, combined with its rustic, homemade taste, has made it an enduring symbol of regional culinary heritage and communal celebration in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi Meets Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at Presidential Palace; Holds Delegation-level Talks.

PM Modi Gifts Traditional Indian Sweet 'Thekua' to Slovak Speaker

Gift given by PM Modi to Speaker of Slovakia Richard Raši | Thekua is a traditional sweet snack from the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand, made using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee. It is especially prepared during festivals, most notably Chhath Puja.… pic.twitter.com/p77Z3GqSiO — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

The unique gifting gesture occurred against the backdrop of rapidly expanding ties between New Delhi and Bratislava. During the bilateral visit, India and Slovakia officially elevated their relations to a "Comprehensive Partnership," signing several agreements across defense, digital technology, and artificial intelligence.

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