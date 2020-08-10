Delhi, August 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, via video conferencing on Monday. The foundation stone for this project was laid by PM Modi on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair.

PM Modi started by congratulating the people of Andaman for this connectivity which is filled with endless opportunities. PM Narendra Modi praised that completing the work of laying 2,300 km long cable undersea before the scheduled time is praiseworthy. Deep-sea surveys, maintaining cable quality and laying cable using special ships is not easy. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connecting Chennai And Port Blair at 10:30 AM Today Via Video Conferencing.

He further added, " The optical fiber project, which connects Andaman and Nicobar to the rest of the country and the world, is a symbol of our commitment to Ease of Living. "

Here's what PM Modi had tweeted:

Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity. Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services. Big boost to the local economy. Delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

The PM further mentioned that from studying online, earning from tourism, banking, to shopping, now thousands of Andaman and Nicobar families will be able to benefit from the new connectivity.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and mentioned that the OFC will ensure high-speed broadband connectivity, fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services. It will also give a big boost to the local economy, delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education.

