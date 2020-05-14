PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Bill Gates Via Video Conferencing, Discusses Global Response & Measures to Combat COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi interacting with Bill gates to discuss global response to COVID-19 (Photo Credits: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates via video conference. During the interaction, PM Modi and Bill Gates discussed the global response to COVID-19 and measures to combat the deadly virus. Both also had a dialogue on scientific innovation and research and development in the fight against coronavirus.

The Prime Minister underlined the conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis. As part of the approach, the Indian government has ensured public engagement through appropriate messaging. According to Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi explained how this people-centric bottom-up approach has helped win acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and respecting lockdown provisions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Interaction With Bill Gates:

Prime Minister Modi today interacted with Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair, Bill Gates via video conference. The dignitaries discussed global response to #COVID19 & importance of global coordination on scientific innovation & R&D to combat pandemic: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/Jx8or5B9IB — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

PM Modi also appreciated health-related work being done by Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of the world, including for coordinating the global response to COVID-19. During the interaction, the Prime Minister sought suggestions from Gates on how India’s capacities and capabilities could be better leveraged for the general benefit of the world.

Last month, the Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder had lauded PM Modi’s leadership in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic by adopting several measures including lockdown and increasing health expenditure to strengthen the health system response. Gates wrote in his letter wrote, “We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India.”

On Thursday, coronavirus cases in India reached 78,003. The death toll in the country also jumped to 2,549. According to the health ministry, there are currently 49,219 active cases in India. Out of the total infected cases, 26,235 patients have been discharged so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in India continues to improve, and accelerated to 33.63 percent.