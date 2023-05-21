Mumbai, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded his Japan visit after attending the G7 Summit 2023 in Japan's Hiroshima. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and the government of Japan as he concluded his visit to the nation. "It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them" PM Modi said while informing that he was leaving for Papua New Guinea.

Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi in Japan:

Upon reaching Japan, PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian Diaspora who thronged the Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima to see PM Modi. People of the Indian community including kids were seen holding the national flag as they welcomed PM Modi. "My presence in this G7 summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 presidency this year," PM Modi said. PM Modi also interacted with the Indian community in Japan as they cheered Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". They also raised slogans hailing PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Shares Highlights of His Japan Visit

Here are highlights from the day’s proceedings at the Hiroshima G-7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/HZaAjzAFeD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue:

After arriving in Japan, PM Modi unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. Sharing pictures with his followers, PM Modi said, "This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions."

I Was Glad To Interact With Professor Tomio Mizokami

In Hiroshima, I was glad to interact with Professor Tomio Mizokami. A Padma Awardee, he is a distinguished Hindi and Punjabi linguist. He has made numerous efforts to make Indian culture and literature popular among the people of Japan. pic.twitter.com/mEWYZLr62F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

PM Modi Meets Tomio Mizokami and Hiroko Takayama:

During his Japan visit, PM Modi met world leaders and numerous people but had a special meeting with Padma Awardee Professor Tomio Mizokami, who is a distinguished Hindi and Punjabi linguist. Tomio is known for promoting Indian culture and literature among the Japanese people. Besides, PM Modi also met and appreciated Japanese Artist Hiroko Takayama for imbibing the spirit of India in her paintings.

PM Narendra Modi Attends G7 Summit and Quad Leaders' Meeting:

In Japan, PM Narendra Modi attended two significant international gatherings which included the G7 Summit and Quad Meeting of global leaders. PM Modi's visit to Japan is part of his three-nation tour, which will see Prime Minister Modi visiting Papua New Guinea and Australia after his Japan visit. The three-nation tour will see PM Modi engage in summits, bilateral meetings, and interact with a few world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky among others.

PM Modi with Quad leaders in Japan. (Photo credits: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi Hugs US President Joe Biden

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/bbaYMo1jBL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

PM Modi Shares Hugs With Biden and Sunak:

During the G7 Summit in Japan, PM Narendra Modi shared light moments with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On one occasion, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden were seen sharing a hug as they met in Hiroshima. On the same day, the Indian Prime Minister was also seen sharing a warm hug with his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak. Pictures and videos of PM Modi hugging Biden and Sunak went viral on social media. G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Proposes 10-Point Action Plan; Calls for Promoting Millets and Curbing Wastage of Food, Says 'Marginal Farmers Should Be Our Priority'.

PM Modi Meets Zelensky

At the G7 Summit and Quad Leaders' meeting, PM Narendra Modi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Post their meeting, PM Modi attended the Quad meet where the leaders of the QUad nation resonated with India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Calling for resolution, Quad said, "ours must not be an era of war", thereby using the signature formulation delivered by PM Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his face-to-face meeting. After concluding his Japan visit, PM Narendra Modi departed for Papua New Guinea where he will be accorded a full ceremonial reception.

