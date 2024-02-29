New Delhi, February 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday virtually inaugurated several India-assisted community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius.

The projects are expected to fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega. The inauguration of these projects came weeks after the launch of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) systems and RuPay card services in Mauritius. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Redevelopment Projects of 21 Railway Stations in Rajasthan Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (Watch Video).

PM Modi, Pravind Jugnauth Unveil Development Projects:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate the new airstrip of Agaléga in Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/w4xS1XjkBZ — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

New Airstrip of Agalega Island Unveiled:

"We are making history today on the island of Agalega with the inauguration of a new airstrip, a new jetty and several other development projects," Jugnauth said at the virtual event. "This event marks a great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India," he said.