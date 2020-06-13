Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 06:41 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met ministers and officials to review India's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The meeting reviewed the situation in the states and Union Territories and preparation in context to the pandemic. PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minster Minister Harsh Vardhan, the principal secretary to PM Modi, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary, DG ICMR, among others, attended the meeting. Live Tracker: Map The Spread fo COVID-19 in All States of India.

ANI Tweet:

"In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"PM took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on city and district wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required & instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake emergency planning in consultation with the States/UTs," PMO added.

It was noted that out of the total coronavirus cases in the country two-third are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, PMO said.

The maximum number of cases in the country has been reported from Maharashtra (1,01,141), followed by Tamil Nadu (40,698), Delhi (36,824), Gujarat (22,527) and Uttar Pradesh (12,616). Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 3,08,993.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

