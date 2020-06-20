New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tribute to the soldiers from Indian Army's Bihar Regiment who sacrificed their lives while fighting against the Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley of Ladakh. He said that everyone is proud of Bihar Regiment's valour.

Launching the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan through video conferencing, PM paid his tributes to all the martyrs of Indian Army. However, he mentioned Bihar Regiment and the valour of soldiers of the regiment who fought very bravely. PM Modi said, "Country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation." PM Narendra Modi Launches Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Pays Tribute to Jawans Martyred in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

Here's what PM Modi said:

#WATCH - Country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/l7ou255zUI — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Earlier on June 15-16, over 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in a clash with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley of Ladakh region. Following this, tensions between India and China grew and PM Modi addressed all party meeting on Friday.

