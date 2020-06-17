Coronavirus in India: Live Map

PM Narendra Modi Speaks on India-China Face-Off, Assures Nation That 'Sacrifice of Jawans Won't Go In Vain'; Watch Video of Prime Minister's Statement

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 03:53 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi and CM of States and UTs paying tributes to the 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred during violent clashes with China in Ladakh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers who attained martyrdom during the violent clashes with Chinese Army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. The Prime Minister gave a stern warning to China. PM Modi said that India would retaliate if provoked and sacrifice of the soldiers would not go in vain. Two minutes of silence was also observed before the start of PM-CMs meet to discuss COVID-19 crisis.  He said that India wants peace, but not at the cost of its sovereignty.

PM Modi stated, “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important. India wants peace, but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.” PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Statement:

PM Modi has also called for called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on Friday-June 19 to discuss the current border situation with China along the LAC. The meeting will be attended by the heads of all political parties. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army released the names of the 20 soldiers who were martyred in the violent clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh on Monday. According to Army sources, major general level talks are being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to defuse the situation further.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

