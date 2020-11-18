New Delhi, November 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on a phone call and congratulated him for the victory in the recently concluded US Presidential Elections 2020. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said both the leaders reiterated firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed on a wide range of topics right from COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. "Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region", Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister informed that he also conveyed his congratulatory wishes to VP-elect Kamala Harris and termed her success as an inspiration for the members of the vibrant Indian-American community. "I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations", he said. Diwali 2020: US President-Elect Joe Biden Wishes 'Happy Diwali' to Millions Celebrating The Festival Across The World.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had expressed confidence that ties between India and the US will expand further under Joe Biden's administration. He said US President-elect Joe Biden is "not a stranger" to India or to the relationship between the two countries.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners in the recently held US Presidential Elections 2020. Biden, 77, pulled off one of the great political turn-arounds in America by defeating Trump. Biden's victory came when NBC, BBC and The Washington Post called Pennsylvania for Biden.

