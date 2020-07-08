New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the India Global Week, organised by India Inc. at 1:30 PM tomorrow, July 9. This would be the Prime Minister's first speech to a global audience in the post COVID-19 era which would focus on India's trade and foreign investment prospects. At the India Global Week 2020 on Thursday, PM Modi will make the inaugural address. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the forum brings together global thought leaders who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India and global economic revival post coronavirus. India Global Week 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Make Major Worldwide Address on July 9, Check Timing of His Speech.

"Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by India Inc. at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID", the PM tweeted.

The theme of the India Global Week 2020 is #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World. It is a three-day conference between July 9 and 11 will offer a virtual platform to explore businesses, strategies and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world and deliberate on the challenges faced globally beyond COVID-19.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2020

The other speakers across three days between Thursday and Saturday, includes External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Skills Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, from India. Pitched as one of the biggest international events on India's globalisation, India Inc said that the group said the discussions will cover subject areas such as geopolitics, business, emerging technologies, banking and finance, pharma, defence and security, and arts and culture.

On Wednesday, Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and CEO of the India Inc. Group, the UK-headquartered media house behind the annual event, said that as the world battles to emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, India with its immense talent pool, its technological prowess, and growing appetite for leadership has a central role to play in global affairs.

