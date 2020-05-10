PM Narendra Modi to Hold Video Conference With State Chief Ministers at 3 PM Tomorrow to Discuss Coronavirus Lockdown

PM Modi in video-conference | File Image | (Photo Credits: LinkedIn/Narendra Modi)

New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting via video-conferencing with State Chief Ministers at 3 pm tomorrow, said a statement released by his Office on Sunday. This would be the fifth video interaction between Modi and the State CMs since the imposition of lockdownt to contain coronavirus transmission. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Disease in All Parts of India.

The video-meet on Monday is likely to be centric around the possible extension of lockdown beyond May 17. The apprehensions raised by some state governments over the Centre-assigned district-colour codings is also expected to be discussed.

Since April 20, the Union Health Ministry has been revising the list of red, zone and green districts in the nation - based on the threat of COVID-19 spread in the respective regions. While red indicates a high-threat zone, green signals the minimal threat of virus transmission.

See PMO India's Tweet

PM @narendramodi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 10, 2020

The return of migrant labourers is also likely to be raised in the video-meet, as several states have witnessed an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases following the return of stranded migrants from other provinces. The Indian Railways is operating special 'Shramik Express' trains to facilitate their return to the native states.

The Odisha High Court had last week ruled that only those migrants should be allowed to return to the state who have tested negative for COVID-19. The HC bench's order, however, was stayed by the Supreme Court which took up the matter for an urgent hearing on Friday.

The lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission - which has led to closure of all transportation facilities and shutting of most non-essential shops - is scheduled to continue till May 17. The government has so far not clarified on whether the restrictions will continue.