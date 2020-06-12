Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation

News Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 09:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi, June 12: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with chief ministers of all states and union territories over two days on June 16, 2020, and June 17, 2020. The states and UTs have been divided over those two days. They are likely to discuss the government's Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 situation in the country. Live Tracker: Map The Spread fo COVID-19 in All States of India.

On June 16, PM Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of 21 states/UT- Assam, Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Himachal, Nagaland, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Punjab, Mizoram, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Dama Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and Lakshadweep. MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

PM Modi Likely To Hold Conference Meet With All State CMs:

On June 17, Prime Minister will interact with CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jammu And Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

