PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation

New Delhi, June 12: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with chief ministers of all states and union territories over two days on June 16, 2020, and June 17, 2020. The states and UTs have been divided over those two days. They are likely to discuss the government's Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 situation in the country. Live Tracker: Map The Spread fo COVID-19 in All States of India.

On June 16, PM Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of 21 states/UT- Assam, Arunachal, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Himachal, Nagaland, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Punjab, Mizoram, Dadar Nagar Haveli and Dama Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and Lakshadweep. MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

PM Modi Likely To Hold Conference Meet With All State CMs:

On June 17, Prime Minister will interact with CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jammu And Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana.

