New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join stakeholders from banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) on Wednesday, July 29, to discuss and deliberate vision and roadmap for the future. The Premier will also take stock of the economic situation which has been hit by the novel coronavirus crisis. RBI States 'Conditions to be Met' by NBFCs, HFCs For Government's Special Liquidity Scheme.

"The topics on agenda include credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector," Prime Minister's Office said. Bank Unions, Indian Banks' Association Agree on 15% Annual Wage Hike For Employees After Protracted Negotiations.

Reports suggest that senior executives, CEOs of State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Limited and others are expected to take part in the meeting.

PM Modi is expected to discuss macroeconomic affairs and programmes of various schemes announced under the Self-Reliant India package (Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package), including Rs 3 lakh crores Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs.

