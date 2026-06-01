PoK Man Crosses LoC To Meet Woman He Met on Social Media, Detained in Uri

A 22-year-old man from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was detained by security forces after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, allegedly to meet a woman he had connected with on social media. Officials said the man was intercepted shortly after entering Indian territory, triggering an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusual border crossing.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, June 1, in the Silikote area of Uri, one of the most heavily monitored stretches along the LoC. Security personnel spotted the man approaching from across the border and detained him soon after he crossed into the Indian side. Hamza Burhan Killed: Unknown Gunmen Eliminate Pulwama Attack Mastermind in PoK.

PoK Man Crosses LoC To Meet 'Girlfriend'

During questioning, the man identified himself as Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, son of Lal Din Mir and a resident of Painkadi in Muzaffarabad, PoK. Officials said he was carrying a Pakistani identity card that confirmed his personal details. According to preliminary questioning, Zeeshan told security personnel that he had crossed the LoC to meet a woman from Uri, identified as Iram Bano, whom he had met through social media.

Authorities said the two had allegedly established contact online and remained in communication, prompting him to undertake the risky journey across the heavily guarded border. PoK Unrest: 9 More Killed After Clashes Continue Against Pakistan’s Political Repression, Economic Exploitation.

Officials said both Zeeshan and the woman he claimed to have come to meet are currently being questioned by security agencies. Investigators are examining the nature of their relationship and verifying the claims made during questioning. Security agencies are also reviewing digital communication between the two and conducting background checks to establish whether there are any security concerns linked to the case. Further details are expected after the verification process is completed.

Separate Exfiltration Attempt Foiled

In a separate incident, security forces intercepted three men from Sopore who were allegedly attempting to cross into PoK through the Hathlanga-Nambla route during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Officials identified the trio as Adil Hussain Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad and Jaffar Ahmad, all residents of Sopore.

According to officials, Dar is a suspended member of the Territorial Army (TA-161). The Army reportedly acted on surveillance inputs and apprehended the three men before they could reach the LoC. Authorities said all three are being questioned to determine their motive and whether they have links to any wider network.

The incidents come against the backdrop of heightened security along the Line of Control, which stretches approximately 740 kilometres across Jammu and Kashmir. The LoC passes through several districts, including Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Poonch, Rajouri and parts of Jammu.

Security forces maintain continuous surveillance along the border to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, narcotics smuggling and drone-related activities from across the frontier. Officials said investigations into both incidents are ongoing, and further details will be known after questioning and verification procedures are completed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).