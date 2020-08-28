New Delhi, August 28: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment said on Friday. According to the statement by the hospital, Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. The doctors said Mukherjee is currently haemodynamically stable. "He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable", the statement by the hospital read. Pranab Mukherjee Death Rumours: Son Abhijit Dismisses Reports, Says Former President is Alive.

The former President has been hospitalized for the past 17 days and been critical following a brain surgery. On Thursday, the hospital authorities had said that Mukherjee was being treated for lung infection and his renal parameters were slightly deranged since Wednesday.

Here's the tweet:

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (in file pic) is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment pic.twitter.com/oGpK0OAn9A — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The health condition of the former President deteriorated last week after he developed lung infection. The Army Hospital said that a team of specialists have been monitoring his vital and clinical parameters. On August 10, the ex-President was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted for the life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people, who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19", Mukherjee had tweeted.

