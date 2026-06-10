Pranit More Show Controversy: Doctor Sejal Pawar Remark on Male Corpse’s Private Parts Sparks Fresh Controversy (Watch Video)

Comedian Pranit More is facing renewed scrutiny after a viral clip from one of his crowd-work shows sparked outrage online over comments made by a doctor about male cadavers. The controversy comes days after a separate viral exchange from the same show triggered backlash over remarks linked to the now widely discussed " INR 370 biryani" incident.

The latest controversy centres on a woman identified as Sejal Pawar, a doctor who participated in an audience interaction during the show. A clip of her comments circulated widely on social media, prompting criticism from medical professionals, students and social media users who argued that the remarks were disrespectful toward donated human bodies used for medical education. ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy: Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral Stand-Up Clip.

Pranit More Show Triggers Debate Over Doctor’s Remarks on Cadaver

What kind of rubbish is this? In no way, she deserves to be a doctor. Laughing about a cadaver’s dick size, ye konse clg ke bche hai jinko cadaveric oath mzaak lgta hai.#medtwitter pic.twitter.com/V2LpAT2hZg — Dr. Rimpy Sharma (@rimpy97) June 10, 2026

Sejal Pawar Makes Instagram Account Private

As the controversy escalated, Dr. Sejal Pawar has made her Instagram account private. Here is the full story - On Pranit More’s stand-up show, Sejal jokingly revealed how she and her friends sometimes checked the size of male cadavers' private parts and made fun of them. If a… pic.twitter.com/LJfgOPaUbX — Krisha 🌸 (@KrishaAsiagh) June 10, 2026

Fresh Row Hits Pranit More Show as Female Doctor’s Cadaver Remark Sparks Online Backlash

According to videos shared online, Pawar spoke about discussions involving male cadavers during the course of medical training. The comments drew criticism from several users, who argued that cadavers should be treated with dignity and respect because they play a vital role in medical education.

One widely shared social media post described the remarks as insensitive and contrary to the values expected of medical professionals. Other users highlighted the importance of body donation programmes and expressed concern that such incidents could discourage families from donating bodies for educational purposes. ‘Woh Toh Aapke Bhi Views Hain’: Kusha Kapila Blasts Pranit More Over Himanshu Jangra’s INR 370 Biryani Video.

Social Media Users Demand Equal Standards

The backlash intensified as many users compared the reaction to the criticism generated by the earlier "INR 370 biryani" controversy. Several social media users argued that public outrage should be applied consistently regardless of the gender of the person making controversial remarks.

Posts on X questioned whether the comments would have received a stronger response had the roles been reversed, with some users calling for accountability and professional scrutiny. The issue quickly began trending across social media platforms.

Controversy Follows 'INR 370 Biryani' Row

The latest criticism comes shortly after a viral clip from the same show featured an audience member suggesting that spending INR 370 on a date entitled him to a "return" on his investment. The remarks were widely condemned online as misogynistic and inappropriate.

The incident led to widespread criticism of both the audience interaction and the handling of the exchange during the show. Following the backlash, Pranit More issued a public apology. Reports also indicated that his Instagram account was later deactivated or made unavailable amid the growing controversy.

Focus on Ethics and Professional Conduct

The latest debate has expanded beyond comedy and social media, with many commentators focusing on medical ethics and the treatment of cadavers used in education. Medical students and professionals participating in the online discussion stressed that donated bodies are an essential part of anatomy training and should be treated with respect.

As of June 10, neither Pawar nor hospital authorities had publicly issued a detailed statement regarding the controversy. The discussion continues to generate significant attention online, adding to the challenges facing Pranit More following the earlier backlash over content from his live shows.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).