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News INDIA Prayagraj Shocker: Father Allegedly Kills Son Over Suspected Affair in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested Local authorities have arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of his son in the Ghoorpur area of Prayagraj. Police officials confirmed that the incident occurred following a domestic dispute fueled by the father's suspicions regarding his son’s relationship with his mother.

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A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district for allegedly killing his adult son after suspecting an inappropriate relationship between the son and his wife, police said. The incident occurred in the Kareli area and has drawn attention due to the disturbing nature of the allegations and the circumstances leading to the crime, as reported by TOI. According to police officials, the accused, a vegetable vendor, allegedly attacked his 20-year-old son at their residence in Chaat Wali Gali under the Kareli police station limits. The victim sustained fatal injuries during the assault.

Authorities said the accused was taken into custody soon after the incident, and a case of murder has been registered. The body was sent for postmortem examination as part of the investigation. Prayagraj Shocker: Minor Brainwashed Into Selling Eggs for iPhone, INR 15000; Police Probe Surrogacy Racket, Conversion Angle.

Motive Linked to Suspicion

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused harboured suspicions about his wife’s fidelity and believed that his son was involved in an illicit relationship with her. Police said these suspicions are suspected to have triggered the fatal attack. Investigators are examining the sequence of events and statements from family members and neighbours to establish the exact circumstances leading to the incident. Prayagraj Shocker: 17-Year-Old NDA Aspirant Found Dead on Valentine’s Day; Family Alleges Murder Following Dispute With Girlfriend.

Ongoing Investigation

Officials said further details are being gathered, including the mental state of the accused at the time of the crime and any prior history of domestic disputes. Evidence collection and witness statements are ongoing.

Police have not ruled out additional angles and said the investigation will determine whether other contributing factors, such as substance abuse or ongoing family conflict, played a role.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).