Chitoor, November 24: President Kovind boarded the Air India One- B777 aircraft for the inaugural flight to Chennai. The President will be visiting Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Tuesday.

The President commended the pilots, crew members and the entire team of Air India for operating the state-of-the-art aircraft and facilitating VVIP movements within India and on state visits abroad. President Kovind will offer prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Tuesday. Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 'Hind di Chaadar'.

Ram Nath Kovind Boards Air India One- B777 Aircraft For Inaugural Flight to Chennai

Elaborate security arrangements have been made keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. Traffic restrictions will also be in place at various places during the President’s visit and the police have already issued directives in this regard. After visiting Lord Venkateswara temple followed by a lunch on the hills, President Kovind would leave for Ahmedabad.

