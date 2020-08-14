New Delhi, August 14: A day before the Independence Day 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday at 7 pm. The live streaming of the President's address on the eve of 2020 Independence Day will be telecasted over all the channel of Doordarshan, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Scroll down to watch live streaming of President Ram Nath Kovind's speech.

Along with Doordarshan, all news channel will also telecast the event. All India Radio (AIR) will also broadcast the President's address. Regional versions of the address will be telecasted from 8 pm onwards. Indian Independence Day 2020: How a Pandemic Made Us Realise The Value of Freedom in the Truest Form.

President Ram Nath Kovind's Address to the Nation Live Streaming on DD News:

President Ram Nath Kovind's Address to the Nation on the Eve of Independence Day 2020 on PIB India Youtube:

Independence Day in India is annually celebrated on August 15. On this day in 1947, India was declared a free and sovereign nation from the colonial British rule. India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

On August 15, 2020, PM Narendra Modi will deliver the Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Modi's speech is expected to start at 7.30 am after hoisting of the national flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort. Meanwhile, this year, Independence Day celebrations will be low-key due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

