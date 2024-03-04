Bengaluru, March 4: A Karnataka BJP legislators’ delegation met Director General of Police Alok Mohan on Monday and demanded that the forensic report on the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly premises by the supporters of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain be made public.

Dhiraj Muniraju, BJP MLA from Doddaballapur and state Yuva Morcha president, stated that DGP Alok Mohan assured the team that the FSL report would be made public in three days. “We have stated that if it is not done the party would launch a state-wide agitation'," Muniraju said. Pro-Pakistan Slogans Case: Three Arrested for Raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chants Inside Karnataka Assembly.

“The incident of the raising of the pro-Pakistan slogans had taken place 5 days ago. Following that, there is an incident of a blast in Bengaluru. It is the moral responsibility of the police department to get the FSL report. There is a report already proving that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in the assembly,” Muniraju claimed. The police department should make the official FSL report public, he added.

BJP general secretary N.S. Nandiesha Reddy and BJP MLAs C.K. Ramamurthy, Ravi Subramanya, Uday Garudachar were part of the delegation. The team submitted a memorandum to the DGP in this regard. The BJP on Monday claimed that the FSL report has confirmed the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly by the supporters of a Congress leader. Karnataka Assembly Session: BJP MLAs Protest in Vidhana Soudha Demanding Action on Alleged ‘Pro-Pakistan Slogan’ Incident (Watch Video).

The party shared a report, which it claimed was from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), on its official X handle. The report that the BJP has posted states, “To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether it was ‘Nasir Saab Zindabad’ or pro-Pakistan slogans, the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be the latter."

Reacting to the BJP claim, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that the FSL report given by a private organisation will not be taken into consideration.

The minister said, "If the government FSL report and the forensic report by the Home Ministry confirms the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans, then action would be initiated against the accused persons."

