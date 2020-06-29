Mumbai, June 29: The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched world's largest convalescent plasma therapy trials for the treatment of COVID-19 under “Project Platina”. The project will aim at creating robust data for treating the deadly disease. Convalescent plasma therapy, also called passive antibody therapy, seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to inject into patients undergoing treatment. Haryana Government to Start Plasma Therapy for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients.

The trial- treatment of plasma therapy will be free of cost across the state. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray is tweet said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray ji just launched Project Platina- the world’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial. Maharashtra has been working on plasma therapy since the beginning of the covid fight, but now it will be a formal trial- treatment project across Maharashtra.”

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet:

CM Uddhav Thackeray ji just launched Project Platina- the world’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial. Maharashtra has been working on plasma therapy since the beginning of the covid fight, but now it will be a formal trial- treatment project across Maharashtra (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 29, 2020

In another tweet, he said, “The trial- treatment of plasma therapy will be free of cost, in 17 medical colleges across the State. This will not only give the world a large robust data for plasma therapy treatment but will also help us create infrastructure for this therapy across the State.” The entire funding for the fund will has been done through the CM Relief fund. All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml convalescent plasma free of cost, an official told news agency PTI. India’s COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer To 5.5 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 16,475.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,64,626. The COVID-19 death toll in the state mounted to 7,429. Currently, there are 70,622 active cases in the state, while 86,575 patients have recovered. In Mumbai alone, over 72,000 people have contracted COVID-19 so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).