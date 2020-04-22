Protection in Treatment of Kidney Stones from COVID-19 Provides Thermobalancing Therapy

Treatment of Kidney Stones (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dr Allen’s Device enables Thermobalancing treatment, which dissolves kidney stones without complications at home. Fine Treatment’s unique treatment with Dr Allen’s Device is immensely helpful during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Patented Dr Allen’s device has been working very well and safely for people with kidney stone disease during the last decade. This is the main reason to use this device as the first line treatment to dissolve kidney stones.

Urolithiasis is a globally widespread disease that has changed dramatically over the past half century. It is clear that the burden of urolithiasis increases. Kidney stone disease is common and often chronic condition with the lifetime risk of stone formation, in the US exceeding 12% in men and 6% in women.

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) and and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) are the main standard treatment options to remove kidney stone. Unfortunately, after these surgical procedures men and women can experience severe complications. Furthemore, these surgical procedures are perfomed in hospital. Therefore today, it is important to use Dr Allen’s Device for kidney treatment at home, without visiting hospitals, protecting yourself from receiving COVID-19.

Surgical Treatments For Kidney Stone, ESWL and PCNL, Have Serious Side Effects

ESWL destructs kidney stones physically to small pieces, which are able to get out from the kidney with urine. The so-called shock waves make this breakage. These small pieces of stones can cause heavy bleeding and infection when passing out of the body. Shock waves not only destroy stone, but can also damage kidney tissue, causing high blood pressure, and often can damage the pancreas, causing diabetes melitus in the future.

16 in 100 people have serious complications after PCNL. The postoperative outcomes of PCNL show that bleeding and infection are relatively common and are potentially severe complications. It is a fact that after PCNL 3% of people can expect sepsis.

Furthermore, surgical interventions do not stop the stone formation and 50% of patients have new renal calculi in 5 years after the surgeries. Over the years, the percentage of stones recurrence is growing. So, people face same risks and new bills for above surgeries again.

Moreover, to get durgical intervantins people must contact doctors by visiting surgeries, clinics and hospital. As COVID-19 coronavirus spreads from person to person, visiting the doctors is an undesirable hazard for people, as well as for medical staff.

Safety And Effectiveness Of Dr Allen’s Device

Thermobalancing therapy and non-invasive Dr Allen’s Device received a US patent, No. US 9,408,744 B2, as “Therapeutic device and method”. It should be mentioned that Dr Allen’s Device is a Class I medical device, which does not require the involvement of a Notified Body. Thus, everyone can use this device at home without worrying, since this treatment is free from side effects.

Dr Allen’s Device

A 10-year observation shows that Dr Allen's Device dissolves kidney stones, despite their size and type. None of the kidney stone patients, who received Thermobalancing therapy as monotherapy, had side effects.

The cost effectiveness of this therapy is also a reason for using an innovative device for dissolving kidney stones. Dr. Allen’s device is a one-time purchase that can be used for years.

Fine Treatment https://finetreatment.com/ is a London and Oxford-based healthcare company, a manufacturer and distributor of wearable therapeutic Dr Allen’s Devices. The device is easy to get. The delivery of Dr Allen's Device worldwide is guaranteed by Royal mail tracking services. This therapy helps people with kidney stone disease avoid visits to clinics and hospitals, minimizing risks of getting coronavirus COVID-19.