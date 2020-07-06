Punjab, July 6: A 15-year in Mohali has reportedly spent Rs 2 lakh on the PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknown's Battleground) game recently. According to a report on the Tribune, the boy reportedly used his grandfather's pension amount to make purchases in-app purchases. PUBG Addict From Punjab Uses His Father's Savings Accounts to Make Rs 16 Lakh In-App Transactions.

The boy revealed that he spent more than Rs. 2 lakh to make purchases on PUBG Mobile. The teenager was allegedly lured by a senior, after which he got addicted to the game in January. According to his relative, the boy was also trained to make discreet payments through his grandfather's bank account. The boys' family came to know about the incident only when they did a routine check on his grandparent's account, which was opened for the purpose of his pension.

In a similar incident, a youth from Punjab's Kharar has taken the game addiction to a new level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from the parent's savings accounts to buy virtual ammunition. The boy had access to three bank accounts of his father, who is a bank employee, and used it to make in-app purchases for him and his teammates.

