Pulwama Attack Accused Yousuf Chopan Gets Bail, Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Slams NIA, Says 'Insult to Martyrs'

File image of Congress veteran Ahmed Patel | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 27: After the Pulwama attack accused got bail, the Congress here on Thursday slammed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for its lacklustre approach to the case and said it was an insult to the Pulwama martyrs.

"Shocked to know that the Pulwama accused got bail because the NIA is so busy that it failed to file the charge-sheet," said senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and added, .

"It's an insult to the martyrs. Clearly, the government used this tragic attack for political purposes and was never serious about justice," he said. Pulwama Attack Accused Yousuf Chopan Granted Bail by NIA Court As Investigative Agency Fails to File Chargesheet on Time.

A Delhi court granted bail to an accused in the Pulwama attack conspiracy case after the NIA failed to file charge-sheet within the prescribed time. Special NIA Judge Parveen Singh in an order pronounced on February 18 said the accused Yusuf Chopan was entitled to statutory bail.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, travelling in a convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in the Pulwama district, were killed on February 14, 2019 when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-loaded car into the CRPF bus.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, rhe banned terror outfit, claimed the responsibility and even released a video of the attacker.