Pulwama Attack Accused Yousuf Chopan Granted Bail by NIA Court As Investigative Agency Fails to File Chargesheet on Time

Pulwama Attack Site | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 27: An NIA court in Delhi’s Patiala House on February 18 granted a default bail to an accused in the Pulwama attack conspiracy case. The NIA court, in its order pronounced that the accused, Yusuf Chopan was eligible for statutory bail. The order was passed after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) failed to file a chargesheet within the prescribed statutory period. Pulwama Terror Attack: India Remembers Its Brave Men; Here's The List of CRPF Jawans Who Were Martyred in February 14, 2019, JeM Strike.

According to a report published in Live Law, the bail application was moved on the grounds that Chopan had been in custody for around 180 days and the NIA wis yet to file a chargesheet. The time to file chargesheet lapsed on February 11, 2020. The investigative agency reportedly did not file a chargesheet due to the lack of eveidnece. Meanwhile, the agency told the court that it was conducting the probe in the case. F-16 Was Used By Pakistan, IAF Displays AMRAAM Missile Part As Proof; All About The Evidence Presented by India (See Photos And Video).

The bail was granted to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety on the like amount. Chopan was asked by the court to co-operate with the investigative agency in the probe and should not temper with the evidence.

In the attack, which took place on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans lost their lives. Terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the attack.