Pune: 24-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Third Floor of Hospital Building Over Coronavirus Fears

Pune, May 15: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old COVID-19 suspect in Pune committed suicide on Thursday by jumping off from a hospital building, where he was admitted. Reports inform that the patient, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pune, had breathing issues. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Police said the man jumped off from the third floor of the building late on Thursday. Giving details about the incident, Shafil Pathan, inspector (Crime) informed that the man went out of the ward on the pretext of going to the toilet and then jumped down from the terrace of the building. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

Pathan further added saying that horrific incident took place at 9 pm on May 14. The HT report quotes Pathan saying that the man was under stress and feared that he had contracted coronavirus disease. The Police official informed that the throat swab sample of the deceased was collected on Thursday afternoon, hours after which he ended his life. Pathan said that the man was facing psychological issues and seems to have committed the act in a fit of psychosis. Hyderabad Man Commits Suicide Over Fear of Being Infected by COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner of police, Pankaj Deshmukh, said the test report of the deceased was awaited. The HT report further added that the deceased was a resident of Mula Road and was unemployed. The man’s brother works with Ammunition Factory in Khadki. The autopsy was performed on his body late in the night and it was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

In Pune, five deaths due to coronavirus were reported on Thursday. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra climbed to 27,524 followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 9,674 and Gujarat has 9,591 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1019, followed by 586 in Gujarat and 237 in Madhya Pradesh.