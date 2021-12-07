Pune, December 7: Pune Police has arrested a sailor in the Indian Navy for his suspected role in Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment exam paper leak. Mumbai: Two Arrested For Making Fake Marksheets And Work Experience Certificates

According to a report in The Indian Express, the exam to be conducted was for the recruitment of Group C and D posts in the Maharashtra Health Department and was set to be conducted on October 31. However, it was found on the morning of the exam that 92 out of the 100 questions to be asked in the test had leaked and were being circulated on social media.

The accused was nabbed on Sunday Night by the Cyber Crime Cell of Pune Police from his home in Beed District. He is a serving navy personnel and was posted to a naval unit in Mumbai.

“We arrested the Navy sailor on Sunday night. He is a serving Naval sailor and currently posted at a Navy formation in Mumbai. He hails from Beed, from where we arrested him. He was produced before the court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody,”said deputy Commissioner of Police Bhagyashree Navatake. NEET Solver's Gang Busted in Varanasi, Man, Daughter Arrested

So far, six arrests have been made, including that of Misal. Police are now probing his role in the paper leak along with his communication with those earlier arrested, who are Vijay Murhade (29), Anil Gaikwad (31), Suresh Jagtap (28), Baban Mundhe (48) and Sandeep Bhutekar (38). Further Probe into this matter is underway.

