Pune, December 7: The Pune police arrested two men on Saturday afternoon for allegedly abducting and assaulting a 22-year-old man in Dhanori. The two accused are absconding, said the police.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, a complaint was filed at Vishrantwadi police station by a 22-year-old man alleging that he was kidnapped and assaulted by four men. The complainant is an owner of a breakfast snack handcart in the area. The four accused allegedly ask the eatery owner for extortion money in return for security. Delhi Police Arrests 2 Men in Kidnapping and Murder Case.

When the victim refused to pay the money, the four accused kidnapped him. The complainant further said that he was brutally assaulted by the four accused. The four accused threatened to assault him again if he fails to pay the money, said the complainant. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Arrested For Kidnapping, Killing a Three-Month-Old Baby Girl.

As per the police, a case has been filed against the four accused under sections 363, 387, 452, 324, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vishrantwadi police station. The hunt is on to catch the two absconding accused, said the police.

