Pune Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Woman for Posing as Police Officer to Skip Doctor's Line

The Pune Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly impersonating a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in an attempt to secure an early appointment at a private medical clinic in the Camp area. The accused, identified as Samina Asif Inamdar (alias Samina Ayub Pathan), was taken into custody after an alert police officer noticed glaring irregularities in her police uniform. The incident unfolded on Saturday morning around 10:00 AM at a private clinic located opposite the Victory Cinema in Pune Camp. Inamdar arrived at the medical facility dressed in full khaki police attire, complete with rank stars on her shoulders and a nameplate. Fake Cop Arrested in Bihar: Man Posing As Inspector Nabbed While Smuggling Liquor to Chhapra From UP, Video Surfaces.

According to police officials, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahesh Shinde was present at the clinic for a routine medical check-up when Inamdar approached him. Posing as a senior colleague, she questioned Shinde about his current police station posting before demanding that the clinic staff fast-track her appointment with the specialist doctor. However, Inamdar’s attempt to leverage the uniform failed when ASI Shinde noticed a crucial error in her uniform's presentation. Instead of the mandatory placement on the right side of the chest, her nameplate was pinned to the left side.

When questioned about the anomaly and her official assignment, Inamdar claimed she was attached to the Baner Police Station and had rushed to the clinic immediately after completing a demanding night shift. Suspicious of her contradictory statements and incorrect attire, Shinde alerted the local Lashkar Police Station. A police team dispatched to the clinic detained Inamdar for questioning. Upon failing to produce an official police identification card or valid credentials, she confessed to the impersonation. Law enforcement authorities subsequently seized two sets of fake police uniforms from her possession. 'Farzi'-Like Case in Pune: Youths Allegedly Inspired by Shahid Kapoor's Web Series Caught With Fake Notes (Watch Video).

The Lashkar Police have registered a formal case against Inamdar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and impersonating a public servant. An investigation is underway to determine how she procured the official uniforms and whether she has used the false identity to deceive others in the past.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).