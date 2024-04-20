Yerwada, April 20: Pune has been shaken by a series of violent incidents, with the most recent being a shooting at an eatery in Yerwada. On Friday night, April 19, a 31-year-old eatery manager was shot and assaulted by a group of seven men who demanded "hafta" (protection money) from him. The attack, which occurred at the joint opposite Agrasen High School in Yerawada, left the victim, identified as Vicky Raju Chandaliya, with bullet and sharp weapon injuries. The swift action of Pune city police led to the arrest of six suspects, including the main accused, identified as Akash Chandalia, involved in the shooting.

According to a report by the Times of India, the attack took place at 1 am on Friday after Vicky, who jointly manages the eatery with his brother Rahul, was confronted by the gang who demanded Rs 20,000 before launching the attack. The prime suspect, Akash, is a history-sheeter who allegedly fired two bullets at Vicky when he refused to comply with their demands, leaving him injured and requiring hospitalisation. Murder Caught on Camera in Pune: Property Dealer Shot, Hacked to Death at Restaurant in Indapur; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

As per the report, the Yerawada police took swift action, arresting five of the attackers, identified as Aman Chandaliya (27), Abhishek Chandaliya (27), Sandesh Jadhav (18), and Sushant Kamble (29), have been apprehended on charges of attempted murder, assault, and extortion. However, one accomplices, Sanket Taru, remain at large. The gang faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempts to murder, extortion, and criminal intimidation, among others. Pune Firing: Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot at in Kothrud, Manhunt On for Attackers (Watch Video).

The main suspect, Akash Chandaliya, purportedly injured in a scuffle during the attack, is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. Investigations reveal a history of animosity, as Akash, a known criminal, harboured grudges against Vicky and Rahul for not providing financial assistance during his incarceration. The motive behind the assault appears to be rooted in the demand for protection money and disputes over rental property income.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Vicky's condition has been reported as stable by doctors at a private hospital where he is receiving treatment. His assistant also suffered injuries while attempting to intervene during the altercation. The police are intensifying efforts to recover the firearm used in the attack and trace its source, indicating a thorough investigation into the matter.

