Pune, April 25: A local court in Pune on Saturday remanded a labourer to Pune police custody for allegedly killing another person over the issue of demanding money for alcohol.

Police officials said that the accused identified as Sagar Balu Mohite (31) is a labourer who lives in the Wagholi area. The court remanded him to five days in police custody till April 28. Bihar Shocker: Woman Chokes Husband to Death by Biting His Throat After Losing Temper During Fight.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased has been identified as Sanjaykumar Srisurajprasad Choudhury (28), a resident of the Jadhav vasti area of Wagholi, Pune. He is a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, a police official said.

"When we found the body, we had to wait for the doctor to tell us the cause of death. We first got to know of the injury on his head followed by internal bleeding and then back-tracked it to March 28," police sub-inspector Suraj Kiran Gore who is investigating the case said.

As per police sources, the two knew each other through the daily wage labourer pick-up spots that they used to frequent together.

"Two days before his death, Choudhury asked Mohite for money to drink alcohol and it led to a fight between them. Mohite hit him in the head with a rod and left him. For two days, he was roaming around with a head injury that was not very visible from the outside and then dropped dead," said PSI Gore added.

In March, the Pune police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, a source told cops that the two had a fight just before the victim’s death.

Post this, the Lonikand police station registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).