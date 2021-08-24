Pune, August 24: A 70-year-old woman was found murdered on Monday in Maharashtra's Pune district. The woman was missing from her home in Pune's Yerwada area since July 15. The deceased has been identified as Sojrabai Jogdand. The police recovered decomposed body of the woman's body from the bushes along the Pune-Mumbai highway on Dehu Road, reported The Times of India. The police also arrested a man in connection with the case. Uttarakhand Shocker: Elderly Woman, Daughter Hacked to Death with Sharp-Edged Weapon in Jaspur.

The missing complaint was filed by Jogdand's daughter Latika Gaikwad on July 15. Jogdand's daughter-in-law allegedly planned her murder. The arrested man has been identified as Imtiyaz Shaikh. The deceased's daughter-in-law also helped Shaikh to kill her. The man arrested is a nephew of Jogdand's daughter-in-law. Delhi: 72-Year-Old Woman Murdered in Dwarka by Couple Over Loan; Accused Dump Body in Najafgarh Canal, Arrested.

According to a TOI report, Pimpri-Chinchwad police got a tip-off that Shaikh, along with his aunt, was involved in the murder. "Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad of the crime branch took Shaikh into custody. During the questioning, Shaikh admitted his involvement in the murder," reported the media house quoting Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash as saying.

The victim had even thrown her daughter-in-law out of her house as they both used to quarrel. The daughter-in-law wanted to get rid of the elderly woman. She hatched the murder plot. According to the media report, on July 14, Shaikh's aunt told him that Jogdand was harassing her and asked him to come immediately. He then throttled the elderly woman to death and dumped the body in Dehu road.

Notably, Shaikh was also accused in two murder cases. The police have started an investigation into the case. Shaikh had been sent to judicial custody for seven days, while a search operation has been launched to nab his aunt.

