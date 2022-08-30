Pune, August 30: A strange incident of vehicle theft has come to light from Pimpri-Chinchwad where a man stole a two-wheeler which he took out on the pretext of a test ride on Saturday, reported TOI. The stolen motorcycle belonged to a 55-year-old man who owns a tea stall in Rahatani.

Reportedly, the tea stall owner had listed his two-wheeler on an online marketplace in an attempt to raise money to fund his daughter's study abroad. Pune Police Chases Car in Suspicion of Theft, Only to Find Real Owner Behind Wheels, Blames it on CCTVs.

On Saturday, the potential buyer approached him after seeing the advertisement and asked for a test ride. He took the bike for a ride and never returned. After some time when the bike owner called the man on his mobile phone. As the man did not answer the call, the bike owner realised that he has been duped. He then rushed to the Sangvi police station and filed a complaint.

“On Saturday, around 9.30 am, a man called the complainant and showed his interest in buying the motorcycle. He also told the complainant to share his address so he could visit and check the two-wheeler,” said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2022 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).