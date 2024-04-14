Pune, April 14: In a shocking incident a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten in the Deccan area of Pune. The accused later stripped him naked and filmed the incident. Later a video of the assault was circulated on social media. The police have registered a case against Ansu Sharma, 19, a resident of Mandai, and four other individuals. The victim’s mother lodged the complaint at the Deccan police station.

According to report in Pune Mirror, the incident occurred after an argument between Sharma and the victim. The accused, along with his associates, took the teenager to a riverbed in the Deccan area and assaulted him. They stripped the boy naked and thrashed him with a strap and bamboo. Rajasthan Shocker: Nearly 20 Women Gang-Raped, Filmed on Pretext of Anganwadi Jobs in Sirohi, Case Registered Against Two.

The assailants filmed the incident on a mobile phone and circulated the video on social media. They also threatened the victim with wider broadcast of the video if he reported the incident to the police. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped a Day Before Marriage in Rewa, Wedding Called Off.

As of now, the accused are absconding, and the police are conducting a search to apprehend them.

This comes after two students allegedly raped their five-year-old schoolmate in Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. The accused boys – aged 8 and 10 – allegedly committed the crime on the school’s premises during lunch break. The girl studied at a private school in a village under the Dhanepur police station.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted and the accused during interrogation admitted to committing the crime after watching obscene videos.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).