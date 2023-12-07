Pune, December 7: A teenager died of internal injuries after one of his distant relative allegedly inserted an air compressor hose in his rectum 'for fun'. The incident reportedly took place while the two were playing around on the third floor of a food processing facility at the Hadapsar Industrial Estate in Pune, Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 7.

In the matter, the police have detained 21-year-old accused Dheerajsingh Gopalsingh Goud, a worker at the unit, and the dead has been identified as 16-year-old Motilal Babulal Sahu. UP Shocker: Factory Worker Dies After Colleague Inserts Air Compressor Pipe into Rectum ‘For Fun’ in Kanpur, Accused Arrested.

Sahu passed away after internal injuries brought on by an abrupt air explosion in his inspector, Hadapsar police official Ravindra Shelke told TOI. Shankar Sahu, the victim's uncle, who was employed at the same unit and a resident in the employees' quarters on the business grounds, filed a police complaint in the matter.

A complaint has been filed under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A, which prohibits performing any reckless or careless conduct that results in the death of another person, the official further said. Ahmedabad Shocker: Youth Dies After Colleague Jokingly Inserts Air Compressor in His Rectum in Vatva, Probe Launched.

According to the police, Goud and Motilal are both from the Manipur village in the Madhya Pradesh district of Umaria, while Motilal moved in with his uncle Shankardin in Pune two months ago. Despite not being employed by the unit, Motilal frequently visited its location since he knew every employee. "Motilal and Goud became good friends over the last two months," the police stated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).