Pune, August 16: In another incident of online fraud in Pune within a week, a 30-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim is an IT professional. He was lured by the fraudsters for investment with high returns in a bike-sharing application, reported The Indian Express. An FIR has been registered in the matter. Pune Businessman Duped of Rs 15 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Handsome Returns on Investment in Cryptocurrencies.

The victim was reportedly approached by the fraudsters in December last year. They impersonated executives of a company running a bike-sharing app in many cities. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the callers promised the victim returns of Rs 5.8 lakh on an investment of Rs 10,000 in six different schemes for a period of six months. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Man Duped Of Rs 1.30 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Rent Out His Flat in Pune's Pimri-Chinchwad; Case Registered.

According to the report by the media house, the fraudsters later lured him with high returns and even bonuses. They asked the complainant to transfer Rs 14.96 lakh. A total of 10 transactions were made between December last and March this year. The IT professional stopped transferring the money when he read news about cheating scams od same modus operandi.

The complainant even tried to get his money back, but, all in vain. He then approached the Pimpri Chinchwad police. The FIR was registered at Wakad police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

