Pune Viral Video: Woman Claims Bedsheet Bought at Temple Fair Revealed ‘Made in Pakistan’ Tag After Wash; Police Launch Probe

A video from Pune has gone viral after a woman claimed that a bedsheet she purchased at a religious fair carried a "Made in Pakistan" label that became visible only after the fabric was washed. The incident has prompted an investigation by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

The matter surfaced in Pune's Chinchwad area, where the woman had reportedly purchased the bedsheet from a vendor during the Sankashti Chaturthi fair near the Morya Gosavi Temple. According to her, there was nothing unusual about the product when she bought it. However, after washing the bedsheet at home, she allegedly discovered a tag stitched to the fabric bearing the words "Made in Pakistan". Accident Caught on Camera in Firozabad: Man Killed After Parked Car Door Opens Suddenly, Bike Crashes Into It; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pune Woman Finds ‘Made in Pakistan’ Tag on Bedsheet

Concerned by the discovery, the woman recorded a video and shared it on social media, questioning how a product allegedly manufactured in Pakistan was being sold at a local religious fair in Maharashtra. The video quickly gained traction online and sparked widespread discussion among netizens.

Following the viral video, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police initiated an inquiry into the matter. Officials have formed a special team to investigate the origin of the bedsheet, identify the supplier, and determine how the product reached the local market. Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Mahesh Kotiyal Assaulted by 2 Women on Premises of Turbhe Police Station; Video Surfaces.

Police have also written to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), seeking action against vendors if any violations are found during the investigation. Authorities are expected to examine the supply chain and verify the authenticity of the label as part of the probe.

The bedsheet was reportedly purchased during the Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations, when large crowds of devotees had gathered at the temple premises.

The incident comes shortly after three individuals were arrested in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district for allegedly selling cosmetic products carrying "Made in Pakistan" labels, raising fresh concerns about the source and distribution of such products in local markets.

Authorities are now working to establish whether the bedsheet was imported legally, relabelled, or supplied through an unauthorized distribution channel. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The viral video continues to circulate on social media as police probe the claims and attempt to uncover the facts behind the controversial label.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).