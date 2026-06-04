Pune Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect 84% Chance of Rain With a High of 36°C

Pune is set to experience a day dominated by rain on Friday, 05 June 2026, as the city gears up for a significant chance of precipitation throughout the day. Weather forecasts indicate a high temperature of 36°C, with a considerable 84% probability of rain, suggesting that residents should prepare for wet conditions.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Pune, Maharashtra — Friday, 05 June 2026 High 36°C Low 24°C Conditions Slight rain showers Chance of Rain 84% Max Wind 18 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Pune — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 10 km/h 03:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 06:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 09:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 12:00 36°C Mainly clear 20% 11 km/h 15:00 33°C Light drizzle 77% 18 km/h 18:00 29°C Light drizzle 64% 17 km/h 21:00 26°C Clear sky 6% 12 km/h

Pune, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with relatively clear skies in the early morning hours, with temperatures around 25°C dropping to a cooler 24°C by 6 AM. However, as the day progresses and temperatures climb towards the midday peak of 36°C around noon, the chance of rain will increase. By the afternoon, specifically around 3 PM, the forecast indicates light drizzle with a high probability of rain at 77%, accompanied by the day's maximum wind speed of 18 km/h. This damp weather is expected to persist into the early evening, with light drizzle continuing around 6 PM, before gradually clearing up by the night, leaving only a 6% chance of rain by 9 PM. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with High of 33°C and Afternoon Rain Chance.

Recent weather patterns across Maharashtra, including Pune, have seen a transition towards more active pre-monsoon showers, with some reports indicating yellow alerts for thunderstorms in the region. While the upcoming forecast doesn't suggest severe thunderstorms, the high likelihood of rain necessitates caution for outdoor activities and commutes. Residents can expect humidity levels to be elevated, especially during the rain spells.

For those planning their day on Friday, 05 June 2026, it is advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the warm temperatures when the sun is out, but be prepared for sudden downpours. Commuters should allow for potential delays due to wet roads and reduced visibility during periods of drizzle. Staying hydrated remains crucial, even with the increased cloud cover and rain, as temperatures will still reach warm levels during the day.

This shift in weather marks a typical pattern as Maharashtra moves further into the monsoon season, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) often issuing advisories during this transition. While the heatwave conditions have been affecting other parts of Maharashtra, Pune is looking at a wetter, albeit still warm, day tomorrow. The intermittent rain showers should provide some respite from the heat, but overall preparedness for a moist and changeable day is key.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).