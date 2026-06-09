Pune Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Mostly Clear Skies with a High of 30°C and Afternoon Drizzle

Pune residents can expect a largely clear and warm day on Tuesday, 09 June 2026, with a moderate temperature and a chance of brief showers in the afternoon. The day will begin with pleasant conditions, but the weather will shift as the day progresses, bringing a brief respite from the heat.

Current Weather in Pune, Maharashtra — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 57% Wind Speed 16 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Pune — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 09:00 29°C Mainly clear 4% 16 km/h 11:00 32°C Clear sky 20% 16 km/h 13:00 32°C Light drizzle 67% 17 km/h 15:00 30°C Light drizzle 86% 17 km/h 17:00 29°C Light drizzle 65% 18 km/h 19:00 26°C Mainly clear 19% 14 km/h 21:00 26°C Partly cloudy 0% 12 km/h 23:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 13 km/h

Pune, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The overall Pune weather forecast for today indicates a high of around 30°C, with the 'feels like' temperature reaching 31°C due to the prevailing humidity levels of 57%. A gentle breeze will be present throughout the day, with wind speeds averaging around 16 km/h. The morning hours, from 09:00 onwards, will be predominantly clear with minimal chances of rain, around 4%. As we move towards the late morning and early afternoon, the probability of precipitation will increase, reaching up to 67% by 13:00.

The hourly outlook suggests a gradual shift from clear skies to a possibility of light drizzle. By 11:00, the sky will be clear, and the temperature will rise to 32°C, but a 20% chance of rain will be present. The period between 13:00 and 17:00 is when Pune might experience light drizzle, with rain chances peaking at 86% around 15:00. Temperatures during these hours will hover around 30-32°C. This afternoon shower activity is a common occurrence during this time of year in Maharashtra.

As the day winds down, the chances of rain will significantly decrease. By 19:00, the weather is expected to return to mainly clear conditions with only a 19% chance of rain, and the temperature dropping to 26°C. The evening and night hours will be cooler and dry, with partly cloudy skies around 21:00 and mainly clear conditions persisting until late night, with temperatures settling around 25°C. This gradual clearing will offer a pleasant end to the day.

For residents planning their Tuesday, it's advisable to start the day in light, breathable clothing. While the morning is clear, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat is recommended for the afternoon hours, especially if commuting or spending extended time outdoors between 13:00 and 17:00, when light drizzle is most likely. Staying hydrated is also important given the warm temperatures and humidity, even with the potential for brief showers. This Pune weather update ensures you can plan your day effectively.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).