Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says ‘Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent’

Amritsar, June 16: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that the time has come for the Government of India to take some stringent measures to the repeated violations of India territory by Chinese forces. His response comes after three Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

"The happening in the Galwan valley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions," Singh said, adding "Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders."

Captain Amarinder Singh Tweets:

The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020

It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief. (2/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020

"It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief," Punjab CM said.

An Indian Colonel and two soldiers were martyred in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese soldiers. India retaliated and there were casualties reported on both sides, the Army said.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the army statement said.

