Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says ‘Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent’

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 05:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says ‘Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent’
File image of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amritsar, June 16: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that the time has come for the Government of India to take some stringent measures to the repeated violations of India territory by Chinese forces. His response comes after three Indian Army personnel were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley.

"The happening in the Galwan valley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions," Singh said, adding "Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders."

Captain Amarinder Singh Tweets:

"It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief," Punjab CM said.

An Indian Colonel and two soldiers were martyred in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese soldiers. India retaliated and there were casualties reported on both sides, the Army said.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the army statement said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amarinder Singh Galwan Valley India China Border Row India China Border Tension India China Standoff India-China Tensions Indian Army Indian Army Officer Indian Army Officers Ladakh Punjab Punjab Chief Minister
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy
News

PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy
India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Politics

India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
News

India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley
News

India-China Tensions in Ladakh: Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Soldiers in Galwan Valley
KL Rahul Heaps Praises on Rohit Sharma, Says, I Get ‘Dumbstruck’ While Watching Hitman Bat
Cricket

KL Rahul Heaps Praises on Rohit Sharma, Says, I Get ‘Dumbstruck’ While Watching Hitman Bat
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter
News

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Firozpur Falcons vs Amritsar Alligator: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement