Amritsar, October 26: A commission agent allegedly killed a man in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Monday. The incident took place in the grain market of Sabhra village in the Patti subdivision. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Balwinder Singh. In the attack, Balwinder’s Ranjit Singh also sustained injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Punjab Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Minor Nephew in Daulatpur, Arrested.

The deceased was a truck driver. He worked with commission agent Jagtar Singh. Balwinder used to take paddy to the godown. According to a report published in The Tribune, On Monday, the victim gave Jagtar the slip of his previous rounds, mentioning the weight of the paddy he lifted. However, the commission agent accused Balwinder of stealing some paddy bags from the truck on his way. Punjab: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Woman in Mohali; Another Accused on Run.

A scuffle broke out between the two. In the fit of anger, Jagtar attacked Balwinder with a sharp-edged weapon. Seeing his father being attacked, Ranjit came to the rescue. In the fight, he also sustained injuries. Both were admitted to the hospital. However, Balwinder succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Jagtar has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 302 and 307. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

