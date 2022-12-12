Chandigarh, Dec 12: A man accused of stealing two bags of wheat from a truck was tied to the vehicle's bonnet and taken to a police station in Punjab's Muktsar district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen tied to the truck's bonnet with a rope and the helper of the driver sitting beside him.

Taliban way in Muktsar !! Wheat thief tied in front of the truck #Muktsar #WheatThief pic.twitter.com/sQZkMG6wrg — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 11, 2022

As per the local police, they have received two videos related to the incident.

While one video shows the man stealing wheat bags from the truck, the other shows the man tied to the bonnet of the truck, purportedly being taken to the police station.

