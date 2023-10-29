Chandigarh, October 29: A man was crushed to death while performing a stunt on a tractor at a rural sports fair in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The incident was captured in a video. As per the police, the victim, Sukhmandeep Singh (29), died on Saturday at Sarchur village under the Fatehgarh Churiyan constituency. Punjab: Youth Mowed Down by Tractor, Dies While Performing Stunt at Fair in Batala; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Crushed to Death by Tractor While Performing Stunt in Punjab

The Punjab Government should impose a ban on such activities at events. A young man, Sukhmanjeet Singh, aged 29, lost his life while performing stunts on a tractor. He raised the front wheels, pressed the rear tires into the soil, and got down from the tractor while it was… pic.twitter.com/w8DVAN1b3u — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 29, 2023

Singh was trying to climb onto the tractor by placing his feet on one of the tyres. While trying to climb onto the vehicle, his feet got dragged in the mud and he fell. He was then crushed under the tyres of the tractor.

